Iran invincible in World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Iran, which has already won the ticket to the World Cup finals in Qatar, netted one minute before the end of the first half time.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s cross found Ali Qolizadeh in the box whose header hit the far post and Mehdi Taremi sent the rebound in with a left drive.

Five minutes into the second half, the referee sent off Sadeq Moharrami for his second bookable foul, reducing Team Melli’s squad to 10.

This however did not help the UAE and they left Iran empty-handed. The win pushed to 22 the points of Group A’s leader Iran.