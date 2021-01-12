Iran Rejects Pompeo’s ‘Baseless’ Claim about Tehran’s Ties to Al-Qaeda

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly rejected US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s unfounded claim that Tehran has links to the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

In a Tuesday statement, Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed the allegation as a rehash of old accusations.

“Repeating accusations and showing fabricated documents under the name of revealing confidential information by Pompeo, the US secretary of state, in the one week left until the rebellious rule of the Trump regime ends, shows their desperation and the failure of the ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran,” he said.

“Resorting to such ploys and threadbare and baseless claims can, by no means, help the terrorist US regime correct its path, which is full of mistakes, and restore the unjustifiable image of the officials of this regime,” Khatibzadeh noted.

“Earlier, Pompeo had, once again, during the time he was the head of the CIA, and in exchange for petrodollars, sought to establish a fabricated link between Iran and al-Qaeda in order to use chantage and false propaganda to shift responsibility and pressure from US allies, which were the accused in the case of Al-Qaeda and support for the September 11 disaster,” he added.

“However, until the end of the tenure of the Trump administration, he failed to make the US and the world’s public opinion believe the story he had made up,” he said.

He stressed that Iranian officials have given the proper response to such blame games and Hollywood-style scenarios through all these years.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, which itself has been a victim of the US state terrorism and the groups it supported, has a brilliant and defensible track record in fighting al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorism, and believes this page of the show staged by the radical camp in the US will not contribute to their thirst for, and addiction to sanctions or acts to trigger tensions,” he added.