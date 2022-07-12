Iran hosts regional environment ministers meeting

Senior officials from 11 countries in West Asia will take part in the event which is arranged at Iran’s initiative.

The meeting is aimed at examining solutions to resolve environmental problems plaguing the region, especially sandstorm.

Many provinces in Iran have been continuously hit by sandstorms since the start of the new Iranian Year on March 21.

President Raisi had tasked Iran’s Department of Environment (DoE) with pursuing the problem through diplomatic channels and interaction with neighboring countries.

Authorities blame the devastating dust storms emanating from neighboring Iraq and Syria as well as dam construction activities in Turkey for the pollution that reaches hazardous levels.