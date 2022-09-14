Iranian reformist cleric criticizes government’s handling of problems

Hadi Khamenei said those who accused others of “incompetence and inefficiency” and called sanctions “ineffective” must now explain why they can’t control the crisis despite their consolidation of power.

Hadi Khamenei is close to the reformist camp in Iran.

He noted that regardless of who is doing the negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA, all experts and knowledgeable people must be allowed to analyze the talks and their outcome.

“If this was ok for the opponents of the JCPOA in the past, it now must be ok for others to make their voices heard”, he said.

Hadi Khamenei also said uncontrolled inflation as well as rent, discrimination, embezzlement, and the daily increase in the cost of housing and unemployment have created a miserable situation for people. This dire situation cannot be justified by any logic.

He underlined that officials must allow the media to criticize the handling of these issues and must respond to questions.