Iran Red Crescent rescues thousands amidst snow, blizzard crisis

Severe weather disasters, including blizzards and flooding, have affected 26 provinces, excluding Ilam, Bushehr, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, and Kermanshah.

Babak Mahmoudi revealed, “Red Crescent rescuers intervened in 105 areas, encompassing 60 mountainous regions, 3 cities, and 42 villages.”

He said the organization provided relief to a total of 15,986 people and offered emergency accommodation to 6,056 individuals.

Highlighting specific actions, Mahmoudi noted, “83 people were safely relocated, and 8 sick or injured individuals received transportation to medical centers.”

Additionally, 1,202 vehicles were evacuated, and 68 residential houses were cleared of water and mud during this challenging period.

Emphasizing the dedication of the Red Crescent, Mahmoudi mentioned that 391 operational teams, involving 1,618 personnel, worked tirelessly to provide assistance to the victims during the weather-induced crisis.