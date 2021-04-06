Iran Receives First Batch of COVAX Vaccines

Iran’s Health Ministry says it has received the first batch of COVAX vaccines for the novel coronavirus including 700,800 doses of AstraZeneca.

Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of the Health Ministry’s public relations department, tweeted that the vaccines have been produced by South Korea and were sent to Iran from Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

He said the batch arrived in Tehran with two to three weeks of delay.

He said 3,600,000 out of 16,800,000 doses of COVAX vaccines purchased by Iran are expected to arrive in Iran by the end of May.