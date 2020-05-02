Iran Ready to Share Corona Experiences with Regional States: Top General

The Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed readiness to share its experiences in dealing with the coronavirus with regional countries.

In separate messages to the defence ministers and chiefs of staff of the regional countries’ armed forces, Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri announced the readiness of the Islamic republic to transfer its experience in combating the coronavirus.

In his messages to the defence ministers and chiefs of staff of Iraq, Azerbaijan Republic, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria and Lebanon, the Iranian top commander referred to the success of the Islamic Republic of Iran in countering the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He also touched upon the widespread role of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against this dangerous virus.

“The Iranian Armed Forces are ready to exchange and transfer the experiences gained to the officials of friendly and brotherly countries,” stressed Baqeri.

He also warned that failure in handling the disease wisely can accelerate the spread of COVID-19 and jeopardise the health of a nation.

“The successful performance of Iran in controlling this virus can help other Muslim nations and friendly and neighbouring countries,” continued General Baqeri.