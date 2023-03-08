Report: Iran ready for talks to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia 

Nour News referred on Twitter to a statement by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in which he once again declared Riyadh’s readiness for negotiations with Iran.

Nour News said Iran and Saudi Arabia have already made clear their stances during 5 rounds of talks.

It added that Iran is prepared to reach an agreement with Saudi Arabia, noting that progress in negotiations calls for political will on the part of the two countries.

In his comments, the Saudi foreign minister had also said Tehran and Riyadh agree that talks must continue.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have held five rounds of Iraq-mediated negotiations to resolve their differences.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 after Iranians held a protest outside the kingdom’s embassy over the execution of a Shia Muslim cleric by Riyadh.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are also divided over some other issues including the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen.