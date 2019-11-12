Iran Ready for Talks with Anyone If Its Interests Met: Rouhani

“Some think if we talk to the world, our hands would lose their power. No! … Those who say we shouldn’t interact with the world seem to be unaware of what their words mean,” Rouhani said in a ceremony in Kerman on Tuesday.

“If we don’t interact, it means we get isolated. Our enemies want us to be isolated; why should we? We would talk to the entire world. We would sit at any negotiating table if the talks are necessary for our national interests. We’d do it proudly,” he said.

He also pointed to the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, and highlighted the benefits it has had for the country despite the re-imposition of US sanctions.

“Today the CEO of this plant told me the inauguration of the project was made possible with the 2015 nuclear deal. Many of the prerequisites of the plant could not be imported to the country, but it was made possible with the JCPOA.”

“Those who cannot get this reality must understand it well. It’s not just this plant; yesterday I received the same report in Yazd. They said they have managed to import important parts thanks to the JCPOA,” he went on to say.

“All the accomplishments we had in South Pars Gas Field within a few years – where we opened 11 phases – were because of the JCPOA,” the president said.