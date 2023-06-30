Iran’s Raisi inaugurates water transfer project in Kerman Province

The system, inaugurated by Raisi on Friday morning, features a 57-kilometer water transfer pipeline, a pumping station with a capacity of 970 liters per second, two tanks with a capacity of10,500 cubic meters, 40 kilometers of power lines and the first phase of a water treatment plant with a capacity of 250 liters per second.

The Nesa Dam, which has a capacity of 168 million cubic meters, is located in the east of Kerman Province.

Most of the water in the reservoir is supplied from the Jebalbarez mountains and is thus of high quality, according to the experts.

Water scarcity, mainly triggered by drought, has been a recurring problem in Kerman over the past years.

Residents of Kerman have been facing severe water shortages amid scorching summer temperatures in the province.