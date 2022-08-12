President Raisi: South Kerman Province to be established

The Iranian president, who is in the southeastern Kerman Province on a provincial tour, assured the people in Jiroft on Friday that the new province will be created to better run the region.

President Raisi said, “Establishing South Kerman Province has long been delayed. After studying the issue, the government has put it on the agenda and pays attention to it.”

President Raisi arrived in Kerman Province at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Thursday for this 31st provincial tour since taking office in August 2021 to get a first-hand view of the problems and examine the capacities for development