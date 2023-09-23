Iran’s Raisi sends congratulatory messages to King Salman, MbS on Saudi Arabia’s national day

Iran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia broke the news in a post on the X social network (formerly Twitter), which also included images of two letters.

The letters were addressed to King Salman bin Abdulaziz as well as his son, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia was established on September 23, 1932, by Abdulaziz Al Saud, the father of King Salman.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume ties following a seven-year hiatus under a China-brokered agreement in March.

The two countries have reopened their respective diplomatic missions and exchanged ambassadors.