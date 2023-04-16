Iran’s Raisi appoints caretaker for Agriculture Minister

In a decree, President Raisi named Seyyed Mohammad Aghamiri as the caretaker of the Agriculture Ministry, temporarily replacing Javad Sadatinejad.

Besides the agriculture minister, Raisi also replaced the vice president and head of the planning and budget department, Massoud Mirkazemi, with Davood Manzour, a former deputy at the department.

The cabinet shake-up comes amid widespread criticisms of the Raisi administration’s economic performance.

The country has been grappling with a range of economic woes, including sharp inflation and a decline in the value of the national currency, rial.

The Raisi administration has attributed them to the heavy sanctions in place against the country and a recent wave of unrest and protests that gripped the country for months.