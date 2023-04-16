Sunday, April 16, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iran’s Raisi appoints caretaker for Agriculture Minister

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appoints a caretaker for the Ministry of Agriculture days after announcing a decision to reshuffle his cabinet.

In a decree, President Raisi named Seyyed Mohammad Aghamiri as the caretaker of the Agriculture Ministry, temporarily replacing Javad Sadatinejad.

Besides the agriculture minister, Raisi also replaced the vice president and head of the planning and budget department, Massoud Mirkazemi, with Davood Manzour, a former deputy at the department.

The cabinet shake-up comes amid widespread criticisms of the Raisi administration’s economic performance.

The country has been grappling with a range of economic woes, including sharp inflation and a decline in the value of the national currency, rial.

The Raisi administration has attributed them to the heavy sanctions in place against the country and a recent wave of unrest and protests that gripped the country for months.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks