Iran, Qatar Discuss Closer Transport Cooperation in Tehran

Iranian Minister of Roads and Transportation Mohammad Eslami has sat down with Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti in Tehran.

In the Monday meeting, the two sides discussed the enhancement of mutual cooperation in the transport sector.

The Iranian minister, for his part, highlighted the cultural and border commonalities between the two countries.

“It is a reality that the two countries enjoy numerous opportunities for the promotion of bilateral cooperation,” he noted.

Eslami underscored that the hears of Iranian people and authorities are filled with kindness and friendship.

He said this common ground is of significance and cannot easily be overlooked.

“Iran belongs to all cultures and religions, so much so that Arabs, Baluchs, Turkmens, Azeris and other ethnic groups have integrity and live in harmony with one another,” he said.

The Qatari minister, in turn, described the meeting as positive, and invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Qatar and see for himself the projects underway in the country’s transport sector.