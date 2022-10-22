Iran’s prosecutor-general writes to Sweden on violations of jailed citizen’s rights

In his letter, the senior Judicial official outlined the unlawful measures taken by Sweden in breach of Nouri’s human rights and called on the country’s judicial apparatus to abide by the principles of fair prosecution in dealing with the detainee’s appeal case.

“One of the major duties of prosecutors, in addition to safeguarding public rights and defending the society’s security, is to establish justice and provide the necessary platform for the rights of the accused to self-defense,” the letter said.

Nouri, the letter said, “was kept in solitary confinement for a long time, while consular access was denied. He was beaten and tortured by prison officers and denied access to a doctor, all of which amount to gross violations of the basic rights of any defendant.”

During his trial, the prosecutor-general wrote, members of the notorious Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group, which has the blood of over 17,000 Iranians on its hands, testified as “witnesses.”

The terror group, it added, stage a gathering outside the court, where the trial was in progress, psychologically affecting the court and promoting it to hand the defendant a life sentence.

“In accordance with its legal duties in defending the rights of Iranian citizens, the Attorney General’s Office will use all legal possibilities to prove the flagrant violation of Mr. Hamid Nouri’s inalienable rights and will pursue his objection to this distorted sentence that violates basic international laws until the full realization of his rights,” the letter said.