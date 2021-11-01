Iran produces copper nanoparticle mask

A science-based Iranian company has produced anti-virus masks using copper nanoparticles.

The company is based in the southern city of Rafsanjan.

These copper nanoparticles are capable of clearing any biotic and non-biotic contamination that accumulates on their surface.

If you do anti-viral and anti-bacterial tests on the copper nanoparticle masks after use, they are virus- and bacteria-free. As a result, their life is longer than ordinary masks and they will not spread viruses after being thrown out.

Iran’s science-based companies have taken long strides in various fields particularly in nanotechnology.