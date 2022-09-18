Official: Iran ready for prisoner swap with US ‘with or without nuclear deal’

In an interview with ISNA, Nasser Kanaani said the prisoner swap issue had nothing to do with the diplomatic process related the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which means Tehran is open to any exchanges “with or without the JCPOA.”

He said a series of negotiations had been held with Washington through different channels, and that the two sides reached the required agreements.

“We are ready to act on the deal. It is now up to the US to decide to do so or not,” he said.

Russia playing ‘no obstructive role’ in JCPOA talks

Elsewhere, he rejected claims that Russia was playing an “obstructive” role in talks on restoration of the Iran deal.

In the process of the talks, Kanaani said, the US is the main party that is required to shoulder its responsibilities and help the negotiations bear fruit.

The American claims against Russia are a mere blame game, said the official, adding both Russia and China were contributing to the negotiations and supporting Iran’s positions.

It is in fact the US that is throwing a wrench in efforts to conclude the talks, he said.