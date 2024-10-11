Media WireFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran’s president meets Russian leader, calls ties strategic

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the expansion of joint cooperation between Iran and Russia, saying, "Our relationship with Russia is sincere and strategic."

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the international conference titled “Interconnection of Eras and Civilizations: Foundation of Peace and Development” in Turkmenistan, both leaders highlighted the expansion of relations and cooperation between the two countries, expressing satisfaction with the increase in trade volume.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran and Russia have complementary and mutual capacities that can benefit one another, adding, “Our positions in the world are much closer to each other than others.”

The Iranian president also expressed hope for the swift signing of a strategic partnership document between Iran and Russia, stressing the need for enhanced cooperation.

For his part, Putin emphasized that Iran and Russia jointly cooperate on the international stage, sharing similar global assessments and approaches.

He stated that the development of relations and the increase in trade volume between the two sides is progressing well.

