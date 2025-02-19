Iranian officials urged to monitor Russia-US negotiations closely

In a Wednesday editorial, Jomhuri-e Eslami highlighted the necessity for Iranian officials to observe Russia’s interactions with the US, particularly any potential deals that might negatively impact Iran.

The editorial highlighted that while internal debates persist among Iranian politicians regarding the “Look to the East” policy, national interests demand close monitoring of Russia’s interactions with the US and elsewhere.

Past events “where Russia sided with Israel in conflicts in Syria and Lebanon” were cited as warnings.

The heads-up comes amid speculations that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump could strike a deal that not only involves the sacrifice of Ukraine but also grants the US more freedom to act in the Middle East, potentially at the expense of Iran.

It also notes Saudi Arabia’s economic gains from the Ukraine conflict, suggesting that Iran could have reaped similar benefits with more strategic policies.

The article underscores the importance of proactive measures by reassessing Iran’s foreign policy to mitigate potential risks and maximize the country’s benefits.