Report: Iran’s President due in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday

President Raisi will travel to the Saudi capital Riyadh to participate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on the latest developments on Palestine, the report on Monday said.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the phone, and stressed the need for the OIC to hold an urgent summit on the unabated massacre of the Palestinians by the Israeli regime since October 7.

Diplomatic efforts by Muslim states to stop the carnage that has so far left nearly 10,000 people dead and has locked up 2.3 million Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip are still going on.