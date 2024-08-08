Interim FM: Iran should retaliate against Israel’s assassination of Haniyeh

Addressing an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Bagheri said Iran has always made maximum efforts to prevent further escalation of tension and conflict in the region, and that now it has no option but to respond to the aggression to deter future attacks.

“Currently, in the absence of any appropriate action by the Security Council against the aggressions and violations of the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no option but to use its inherent right to legitimate defense against the aggressions of this regime.”

“Such action is necessary to prevent further aggression by this regime against the sovereignty, citizens, and territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and it will be carried out at the appropriate time and in a proportionate manner,” he added.

The minister said the months-long genocide in Gaza and the assassination of Haniyeh are examples of the terrorist crimes of the Zionist regime in the region and beyond.

“These crimes once again proved that the foundation and life of the occupying regime of al-Quds are based on terror, crime, aggression, violation of peace, creating insecurity and instability in the region, warmongering, and genocide,” he added.

Bagheri described the Haniyeh assassination as “a blatant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, and a severe violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter”.

The Iranian minister called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibility regarding such a horrific crime and provide the grounds for the prosecution and punishment of the perpetrators and instigators of these crimes.

Bagherii said the responsibility of the US as the main supporter of the Israeli regime in committing this horrific crime should not be overlooked, as the regime could not have carried out it without the consent and intelligence support of the US.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the diplomat stated the Organization of Islamic Cooperation faces a serious test in the face of the widespread and horrific crimes of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian nation and its aggressive attacks on other countries in the region, including Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria.

The minister added the organization’s actions in response to this situation must be comprehensive and decisive to protect the Palestinian nation and land and the collective interests of the Islamic Ummah.

”The organization must once again declare its firm support for the Palestinian cause and firmly emphasize that the only solution to the current crisis in the region is to address its root causes, namely the illegal occupation of Palestine and decades of oppression and crimes against the people of this land.”

“Without ending the occupation and realizing all their rights, especially in determining their destiny and establishing an independent Palestinian state in all of this land with Al-Quds as its capital, it will not be possible.”

He stated the OIC must also reiterate that resistance against occupation using all means, including armed struggle – which has been affirmed and emphasized in dozens of United Nations General Assembly resolutions – is the inherent right of every nation under foreign occupation, and therefore the Palestinian nation, including Palestinian resistance groups, fully enjoys such a right.

The minister concluded his remarks by emphasizing that at a time when Zionist leaders openly try to justify the deliberate killing of millions of Palestinians in Gaza by starving them, the serious solidarity and practical support for the Palestinian nation is of utmost importance and urgency.

”Undoubtedly, this is a human, Islamic, and moral duty. Today, the Islamic Ummah, especially the women and children of Palestine under occupation and bombardment in Gaza, and the pure souls of about 40,000 Palestinian martyrs in Gaza are watching us. We must act responsibly and decisively in fulfilling this crucial duty.”