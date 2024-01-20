Iran president vows response to Israel’s assassination of Iranian military advisors in Syria    

President Raisi strongly condemned the attack, promising that the Islamic Republic of Iran won’t let this go unanswered.

Five Iranian military advisors with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in an Israel’s airstrike in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

They were IRGC military advisors deployed to Syria to help with the fight against Takfiri terrorism.

Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes in Syria over the past few weeks, targeting IRGC personnel.

The Iranian military advisors are in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has earlier warned that Tehran reserves the right to act in kind over Israel’s assassination of the four military advisors.