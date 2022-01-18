Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Iran President Raisi to visit Russia on Wednesday

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will visit Russia on Wednesday at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During the two-day trip, Raisi will be accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Oil Minister Javad Owji and Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khanduzi.

Raisi will hold talks with Putin, address a session of the Russian parliament and attend a meeting with Iranians living in Russia.

Spokesman for the Iranian government says discussions and meetings between the two sides will focus on boosting Iranian exports to Russia and enhancing bilateral trade and economic and political relations.

The Kremlin has said that the two presidents will discuss the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and joint economic projects as well as international developments.

The Iranian president says his foreign policy priority is to expand ties with neighboring states and other regional countries.

Since taking office last August, this will be Raisi’s third foreign visit after trips to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan last year.

