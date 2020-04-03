Iran President Issues New Orders on Backing Businesses Hit by COVID-19

President Hassan Rouhani issued the directives in phone conversations with seven Cabinet ministers as well as the governor of the Central Bank.

In phone calls with Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeid Namaki and Minister of the Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, the president instructed them to immediately study the trend of enforcement of the national social-distancing plan, and how effective and successful the plan has been. The president said the reports could be discussed at meetings of the National Coronavirus Task Force as a basis for future decisions on how to manage and press ahead with the campaign against COVID-19.

President Rouhani also held phone conversations with Education Minister Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei and Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami. During the phone calls, the president issued instructions on conducting precise studies in order to draw up health protocols after the reopening of schools, universities, scientific and educational centres and dormitories as well as how those protocols should be enforced.

President Rouhani also got on the phone with Jamshid Ansari, the vice president and head of the State Administrative and Employment Organization. The president issued orders to draw up and enforce health protocols at state organizations and institutions.

In his phone call with Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, the president issued orders with regards to the supply of energy, effective activities in petrochemical production and in the global oil climate, along with other pertinent issues.

President Rouhani also talked on the phone with Vice President Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht, who is also the head of the country’s Budget and Planning Organization. The president ordered that some Rls. 750 billion in finances be earmarked for different occupations and groups which meet the requirements as specified by the government’s Economic Task Force.

In a phone conversation with Abdunaser Hemati, the governor of the Central Bank, President Rouhani was briefed on the bank’s programs for allocating Rls. 750 trillion in finances to businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The president also emphasized the necessity of offering prompt support to production and service units which have suffered losses because of the COVID-19 outbreak. He also appreciated the services offered by the Central Bank and the banking system, especially branches of different banks, in these tough days.

In the phone call, Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati briefed the president on the programs of the Central Bank for providing foreign currency and managing forex markets.