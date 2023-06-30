Iran president condemns insult to Quran in Sweden, saying Muslims not to forget it

Raisi said on Friday the enemy is insulting the Islamic sanctities under the guise of defending freedom.

He added that the sacrilege of the Quran broke the hearts of all Muslims and followers of other religions.

The Iranian president said the desecration of the Quran is the desecration of all religions and humanity.

He stressed that the Islamic societies definitely will not forgive the insult.

Raisi further maintained that the false defenders of freedom of speech defile Islamic sanctities due to their arrogant nature, adding that they lie when they claim to be for free speech.

The burning of the Quran outside a mosque in Sweden during Al-Adha Eid, one of the holiest days in Islam, sparked outrage Thursday in many Muslim countries.

The two men behind it were granted a permit to do so by the Swedish police after a court in the country ruled that banning it would impinge on the right to freedom of speech.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned the sacrilegious act and summoned Sweden’s Charge D’affaires in Tehran over the insulting move.

Many other Muslim countries including Turkey also deplored the burning of the Quran.