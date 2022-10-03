Iranian president: Enemies are stoking unrest in iran to isolate Islamic Republic

President Raisi was referring to the sporadic protests that have happened in many Iranian cities following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian girl, in a police headquarters in Tehran.

The president said all officials have underlined that a thorough investigation into Ms. Amini’s death is underway but Iran’s adversaries are trying to distract the public opinion from truth through a propaganda campaign waged by their media.

President Raisi slammed those who claim to be defenders of human rights for their silence toward the killing of school children in Afghanistan at the hands of a terror group created by the US.

He said under such circumstances, the West’s claim about defending human rights is not acceptable.

President Raisi said the enemies aim to stop Iran’s progress through causing unrest in the country and this conspiracy comes at a time when Iran is resolving its economic problems and is getting prepared to have a more active presence in the region and the rest of the world.