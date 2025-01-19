Iran president open to direct talks with US, says MP

Ahmad Bakhshayesh, a member the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Sunday that Oman has traditionally mediated between the two nations, but direct talks would be more effective.

He also mentioned the possibility of initiating discreet negotiations with Western countries, explaining that since President Pezeshkian took office in August last year, there have been plans to sign a long-term agreement with Europe, akin to deals with China and Russia.

Bakhshayesh stressed President Pezeshkian coordinates with the Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on various matters, including negotiations.

Amid assertions that the Iranian administration is willing to launch direct talks with Washington under incoming US President Donald Trump, Bakhshayesh said the extent to which negotiation details are shared with parliament depends on the government’s approach.

The lawmaker also suggested that the president consult with the parliamentary committees before negotiating with other countries, explaining that any agreements made must be approved by the parliament, according to Iran’s Constitution.