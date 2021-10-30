Iran President Calls for Reopening of Schools, Universities in Late November

Iran’s president has urged relevant bodies to make arrangements to reopen schools and universities across the country in late November, 2021.

Ebrahim Raeisi also said the national drive to vaccinate school and university students against coronavirus should move full steam ahead.

“The health ministry, in cooperation with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and the Education Ministry, should make plans to reopen schools and universities on November 22 in accordance with directives,” said the president at a meeting of the National Coronavirus Task Force.

“Given that students over 12 years old as well as university students have been vaccinated, measures can be taken to reopen educational centers on November 22 while observing health protocols,” he noted.

The president also called on people to seriously abide by health protocols and avoid non-essential gatherings as well as whatever that may increase the risk of infection.