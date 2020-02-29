Iran President Calls for Global Cooperation to Fight Coronavirus

President Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran stands ready to boost its cooperation with all regional countries in the domain of hygiene and sanitation to help contain the disease.

“Fortunately, the [Iranian] Ministry of Health and Medical Education has made special planning to manage and control the spread of the virus,” said Rouhani in a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“With regards to trade transactions and the export of goods, the Islamic Republic of Iran is implementing special hygiene protocols and pays due regard to that issue,” added President Rouhani.

He also called for closer cooperation between Tehran and Doha supply the hygienic and medical equipment required to tackle the virus.

“Looks like no country will be immune from this disease, and all [countries] have but to exchange experiences and facilities in order to tackle this problem,” he noted.

The Qatari Emir, in turn, expressed pleasure over his fruitful trip to Iran, expressing hope that talks between the two countries’ official will continue in Doha in the future.

He also welcomed the Iranian president’s call for mutual cooperation to tackle the coronavirus.