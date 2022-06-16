Iran president meets Armenian parliament speaker

Raisi said Iran seeks to develop ties with neighboring and friendly nations, including Armenia, adding the Islamic Republic backs the territorial integrity of all countries in the region and lends its support to any plan, interaction and dialogue that ensures peace.

The Iranian president also said both countries have high capacities to expand cooperation in transportation, energy, industry, technical and engineering services exports and agriculture among others.

For his part, Simonyan praised Iran for its “constructive” role in the developments in the region and noted that Yerevan attaches great significance to the economic and transit ties with Tehran.

The Armenian parliament speaker is in Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Earlier on Tuesday, he met with Ghalibaf to highlight the agenda to boost bilateral relations.