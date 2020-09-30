Iran, Portugal Discuss Closer Cooperation

Iran’s president and new Portuguese ambassador have underscored the need to forge closer cooperation on different fronts in defiance of the US sanctions.

That came in a Tuesday meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Portugal’s new Ambassador to Tehran Carlos Antonio Rico Da Costa Nos where the president received the top Portuguese diplomat’s credentials.

“The 500th anniversary of [the establishment of] Iran-Portugal’s historical relations is just around the corner, and we hope relations between the two countries will expand in all areas, especially in the economic domain,” said the president.

“Portugal along with other European countries has always supported international regulations and multilateral agreements, particularly the Iran nuclear deal, and opposed unilateral actions and unilateralism,” President Rouhani added.

He said Iran is keen to work with Portugal in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and added exchanging experience in that field can give fresh impetus to efforts aimed at fighting and containing the disease on the world stage.

The top Portuguese diplomat, in turn, said Lisbon would like to further expand its relations with Tehran.

He said he will make every effort to further boost mutual relations in various areas.

He touched upon cultural and literary cooperation between the two countries, expressing hope the Portuguese language seat in Tehran will become operational.

He said the translation of both countries’ books can serve as a bridge between people and cultures of both countries.