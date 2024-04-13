Saturday, April 13, 2024
type here...
Media WireEuropeMiddle East

Portugal says is in contact with Iranian authorities over seized ship

By IFP Media Wire
This image made from a video provided to The Associated Press by a Mideast defense official shows a helicopter raid targeting a vessel near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, April 13, 2024. A video seen by The Associated Press shows commandos raiding a ship near the Strait of Hormuz by helicopter Saturday, an attack a Mideast defense official attributed to Iran amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West. The Mideast defense official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. (AP Photo) This image made from a video provided to The Associated Press by a Mideast defense official shows a helicopter raid targeting a vessel near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, April 13. AP Photo

Lisbon is in contact with Tehran after a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship was seized by Iran on Saturday, Portugal’s government told CNN.

According to the Portuguese government, the MSC Aries is “owned by the Zodiac Maritime Limited company”, which it said is based in London.

The company is owned by an Israeli billionaire.

“There is no record of Portuguese citizens on board, whether crew or command,” the statement said.

The number of those on board has not been released.

Mediterranean Shipping Company confirmed the seizure, telling CNN there are 25 crew on board.

The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the container ship in a “helicopter operation near the Strait of Hormuz”, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday, which added the vessel was being taken to Iranian waters.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks