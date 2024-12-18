Iran’s president: Aid routes to Gaza must not be blocked

On Wednesday, before departing for Cairo, the capital of Egypt, to participate in the D-8 summit, President Pezeshkian told reporters that discussions would take place at the summit regarding the regional developments , with the aim of defending the rights of the people of Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

Pezeshkian pointed to the severe restrictions on the delivery of food and medicine to Gaza, adding that efforts would be made at the summit, with the presence of the leaders of participating countries, to reach agreements for coordinated and effective diplomacy.

He emphasized that aid routes to Gaza must not be blocked under any circumstances.

He stressed that Islamic countries must defend the rights of the oppressed people of Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon against the oppression, crimes, and killings by the Zionists with a unified voice and perspective, and they should resolve their differences through dialogue as much as possible.

Pezeshkian also highlighted the importance of the Cairo summit in expanding economic, political, cultural, and social cooperation among D-8 members.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also emphasized that Egypt is a country with a long history and a significant civilization that has a major impact in the Islamic world.

The summit meeting of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which includes Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Bangladesh, will be held on Thursday in Cairo.