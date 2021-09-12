Iran Plans to Import 130mn Doses of Covid Shots

Head of Iran’s National Taskforce against the Coronavirus Pandemic says over 49 million doses of vaccines have so far entered the country and that will rise to more than 130 million doses within two months.

“As planned, 10 to 15 million doses of the vaccines will enter the country by September 22,” said Alireza Raisi, the spokesman for the taskforce.

Raisi also noted that vaccination is now underway with a greater speed thanks to the cooperation of all executive bodies and the medial sector.

He said there is a capacity to vaccinate an average 1.8 million people in the country every day, adding that vaccination is now underway for all people aged 18 and older in the rural areas.

The spokesman also said officials are also overcoming problems raised by the black fungus disease, which is associated with long coronavirus hospitalizations.

“The shortage of medicine for black fungus has been tackled and the coronavirus disease is on the decline in the country.”

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the government is trying to accelerate the coronavirus vaccination campaign to inoculate over 2,000,000 people each day.

The Iranian government was until recently under fire for the slow pace of import of Covid vaccines.