Iran rejects PGCC’s stances on trio Persian Gulf islands, nuclear activities

Nasser Kanaani slammed as “hackneyed, unconstructive and futile” certain contents of the PGCC statement issued at the conclusion of the 161st session of the PGCC Ministerial Council meeting in Riyadh.

Kanaani categorically rejected the PGCC statement’s claim on the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, describing them as an inseparable and eternal part of Iran.

Iran condemns any comment from outsiders about its plans for residential construction on its three islands in the Persian Gulf, trips by its military and governmental officials to the islands or military war games on its territorial waters and soil, he added.

The spokesperson further dismissed Kuwait’s one-sided stances about the Arash gas field, emphasizing that the rehash of such statements and claims have no legal value and would not entitle Kuwait to any right.

On the PGCC’s stance on Iran’s nuclear activities, he said the “baseless comments” about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program are worthless, since Tehran has always remained committed to the international rules and its undertakings.

Kanaani further described regional security as an integrated and impartible issue, stressing the need for regional cooperation to ensure collective security.

The Iranian diplomat also denounced the military presence of foreigners in the region, stressing that Iran will continue to play an effective and constructive role in ensuring the safety of the maritime routes in the region.

Reaffirming Iran’s push for good neighborliness in its foreign policy, Kanaani said Tehran considers interaction and cooperation with the neighbors as the key to the settlement of problems.

Iran welcomes constructive initiatives for the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and reiterates the need for the PGCC to avoid statements that do not contribute to regional interaction, he added.