Iran’s Persepolis clinches 10 among Asian clubs in FIFA ranking

While Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal claimed the top position as the continent’s best team with an impressive 97 points, Persepolis made a commendable mark by clinching the 10th spot, marking the highest rank among Iranian teams in this classification.

Persepolis’ consistent display of strength in both domestic leagues and continental competitions has solidified its position as a dominant force in Asian football.

The team’s enduring presence and impressive performances on the continental stage have garnered immense pride among its dedicated fanbase.

The IFFHS acknowledgment of Asia’s best teams serves as a testament to Persepolis’ commitment to achieving excellence in continental competitions, showcasing its unwavering dedication and prowess in the realm of Asian football.