Her sister, Pegah Eghbalzadeh, who is also a translator, paid tribute to Pante-a in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Pante-a is the daughter of Shahram Eghbalzadeh, a well-known author and translator active in the same field.

She has translated many books such as ‘The Longest Night’ written by Marion Dane Bauer, and ‘A Family Like Ours,’ ‘Angela’s Airplane,’ among others.

Reports say Eghbalzadeh has committed suicide for unknown reasons.