Iran, Pakistan to facilitate traffic from China to Europe

Tehran and Islamabad have agreed to facilitate truck traffic from China to Europe, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi says.

Speaking in a conference on asphalt and related machinery on Tuesday, Qassemi criticized the current construction methods and stated that the Ministry under his leadership would use experts to leverage modern building and roads construction technology to prevent energy dissipation and reduce renovation costs.

He referred to his recent meetings with Pakistani officials and noted the two countries have agreed to facilitate the traffic of Iranian trucks directly to China and Pakistani truck to Europe.

Iran has great advantages in transportation sector, he said, pointing to the passage of a Finnish cargo train which took 21 days to reach to its destination, while it had to spend three months to travel though marine routes.

He also added that the Ministry of Roads and Urban development was determined to make a great transition in railroads and highways as well as the relation transportation fleet.