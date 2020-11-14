Iran Opens New Mask Producing Facility

Iran has opened a mask producing facility with a capacity of turning out 500,000 three-layer face masks daily.

The production unit was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Razm-Hosseini during his trip to southern province of Hormozgan.

The facility has been constructed with a price tag of Rls. 58 billion, creating jobs for some 40 people.

The minister has travelled to Hormozgan to follow up on the clearance from customs of basic commodities and raw materials for sedimentary factories.