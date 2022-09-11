Iranian interior minister: One fourth of Arbaeen pilgrims have returned home

Vahidi added that people are now crossing the border into Iraq but they should avoid gathering at the border crossings in huge numbers so that authorities could let them into Iraq in a controlled manner.

Vahidi added that more than 2.5 million pilgrims have travelled to Iraq to participate in the Arbaeen ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the head of the immigration police and passport department of Iran’s Law Enforcement has announced suspension of issuing temporary traffic cards for Arbaeen pilgrims.

General Ali Zolghadri said the Arbaeen headquarters of the Interior Ministry has announced the suspension due to some problems in areas near the border with Iraq.

He added that 520,000 temporary traffic cards have so far been issued for pilgrims and sent to applicants by mail.

Zolghadri said that measures have been put in place to speed up the issuance of passports for applicants.

Earlier, the head of the Iranian parliament’s health commission criticized the government for failing to create the necessary infrastructure for the travel of five million Iranians to Iraq for Arbaeen ceremonies.

Hosseinali Shahriari said the pilgrims are facing shortage of health and welfare facilities and inadequate transportation at the border.

Shahriari added that the Iranian health ministry and Red Crescent Society have been working hard to provide health services to the pilgrims but they are under pressure due to shortage of funding and required workforce.