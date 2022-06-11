Saturday, June 11, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Iran delivers another oil tanker to Venezuela

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Venezuela Presidents Raisi & Maduro

Iran has delivered another oil tanker to Venezuela during a ceremony in which the presidents of the two countries participated from Tehran via video conference. The delivery ceremony was held in the Persian Gulf.

AfraMax oil tanker has been built by Sadra, an Iranian industrial company.

The documents of the delivery of the vessel were signed by CEOs of Sadra and the Venezuelan side.

This is the second tanker ordered by Venezuela in recent years.

Iran and Venezuela Presidents Raisi & Maduro

Under the contract signed between the two counties, Iran will deliver two more tankers to Venezuela.

The Aframax is 250 meters long, 44 meters wide and 21 meters high. The draft of the ship is 14.8 meters and the vessel can travel at the speed of 15 knots. It’s capable of carrying 800,000 barrels of oil.

Both Iran and Venezuela are oil-rich. But the US’s unilateral sanctions have damaged the two countries’ economies

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks