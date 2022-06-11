Iran delivers another oil tanker to Venezuela

AfraMax oil tanker has been built by Sadra, an Iranian industrial company.

The documents of the delivery of the vessel were signed by CEOs of Sadra and the Venezuelan side.

This is the second tanker ordered by Venezuela in recent years.

Under the contract signed between the two counties, Iran will deliver two more tankers to Venezuela.

The Aframax is 250 meters long, 44 meters wide and 21 meters high. The draft of the ship is 14.8 meters and the vessel can travel at the speed of 15 knots. It’s capable of carrying 800,000 barrels of oil.

Both Iran and Venezuela are oil-rich. But the US’s unilateral sanctions have damaged the two countries’ economies