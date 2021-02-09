Iran Officially Starts Its National COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Iran officially started its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday, giving the first shot of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine to the Health Minister’s son.

The first dose was administered in a ceremony attended by President Hassan Rouhani via videoconference.

The healthcare workers battling against the Coronavirus are the first group to receive the vaccine according to a priority plan prepared by the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

The vaccination campaign is to open a new chapter in the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 59,000 people in Iran so far.

The country has ordered 2 million doses of the Russian vaccine, will import over 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from South Korea as part of the COVAX contributions, and is at the same time developing its homegrown vaccines, two of which are passing their clinical trials.