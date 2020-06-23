Iran Officially Declares Cancellation of This Year’s Hajj Pilgrimage

The Iranian Leader’s Hajj Office and the country’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization have issued a joint statement following Saudi Arabia’s cancellation of Hajj pilgrimage for pilgrims of all countries, including Iran.

The Tuesday statement came after the Saudi Hajj authority announced that Hajj rituals would be held on a limited scale and on a domestic basis this year.

Iran’s official statement reads that the necessary arrangements had been made for sending Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

“Moreover, due to the coronavirus outbreak, several expert meetings had been held with health experts and officials to draw up health protocols for all executive procedures of Hajj,” read the statement.

“As a result, binding health protocols had been drawn up,” it added.

“However, given the cancellation of Hajj plans for Iranian pilgrims [this year,] pilgrims’ licenses for the Hajj trip shall remain valid in order of priority and will be postponed until next year,” the statement read.