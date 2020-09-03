Iran Offers Sympathy to Pakistan over Flood in Sindh

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered sympathy to the Pakistani nation and government over the recent flood in Sindh province.

Zarif expressed his sympathy in a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday.

In the phone call, the Iranian top diplomat expressed pleasure with the recovery of Qureshi from COVID-19.

The two sides also conferred on issues related to bilateral ties, the joint commission for Iran-Pakistan cooperation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as the issue of Kashmir.

Karachi, the capital and largest city of Sindh province, experienced its heaviest rains in almost a century, killing at least 41 people.

Flooding that resulted has completely inundated several neighborhoods, with the country’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) saying that hundreds of thousands of people are still trapped due to waterlogging in low-lying slums.

Citizens were left without electricity and mobile phone connection as a result of the flooding.