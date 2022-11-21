Iran says to continue nuclear work despite IAEA board resolution

Speaking on Sunday, Kanaani said the agency’s resolution was put on the agenda of the United States and its three European allies “in order to mount pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The resolution was adopted despite the fact that Iran has the most transparent peaceful nuclear program in the world compared to other (countries’) facilities that are under the agency’s oversight and has undergone the highest number of inspections and verifications,” he added.

He noted that Iran had warned the Western states about the consequences of this “illogical and destructive” measure, saying, “Unfortunately, instrumental use of international organizations against independent countries has turned into a norm in the West’s foreign policy.”

The foreign ministry spokesman added Iran will never give in to pressures, adding, “Iran will go on with its peaceful nuclear program proportionate to its own needs and in line with its rights and obligations under international treaties to which it is a member.”

The draft resolution, ratified on Thursday, has criticized Iran for what it called a lack of cooperation with the agency. It was put forward by the United States, Britain, France and Germany. Russia and China voted against the motion.