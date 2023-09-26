Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Iran nuclear chief warns of western pressure via IAEA

By IFP Media Wire
Grossi and Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, held a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi in Vienna, cautioning that Western governments are resorting to political leverage and sanctions in order to take advantage of the IAEA to mount pressures on Iran.

Criticizing the biased approach taken to Iran by the Western countries, the Iranian official said, “By resorting to sanctions… these countries are trying to use the IAEA’s mechanisms to mount pressure on Iran.”

“Brutal political pressures exerted by Western countries on Iran will not bear fruit and the Islamic Republic will not allow any politically-motivated pressure to go unanswered,” Eslami added.

He also urged Grossi to keep the IAEA on an impartial and professional track and not allow the Western states to use the Agency’s reports as an excuse to put pressure on Iran.

Following the meeting, the IAEA chief said in a post on X social media platform that his meeting with Eslami was “important.”

He added that the IAEA is willing to “engage and make concrete progress” in accordance with an agreement signed in Tehran on March 4 “to provide credible assurances that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.”

