Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveNuclear

Iran says not to fully return to JCPOA as long as other parties fail to fulfill commitments

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the country will NOT fully comply with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as long as anti-Tehran sanctions remain in place.

“As long as the other parties [to the JCPOA] fail to live up to their commitments and sanctions are not fully lifted, it is natural that we will continue the current trend,” said Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday.

“The three European countries cannot expect us to fully implement the JCPOA while they fail to fulfill their obligations,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to some issues raised in connection with the Safeguards Agreement, saying these issues have been brought up “out of animosity.”

“They are accusations and fabrications, and have been around for 22 years now,” he explained.

Iran scaled down its commitments under the JCPOA after other signatories to the deal failed to keep their side of the bargain.

