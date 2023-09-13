Iran says not to fully return to JCPOA as long as other parties fail to fulfill commitments

“As long as the other parties [to the JCPOA] fail to live up to their commitments and sanctions are not fully lifted, it is natural that we will continue the current trend,” said Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday.

“The three European countries cannot expect us to fully implement the JCPOA while they fail to fulfill their obligations,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to some issues raised in connection with the Safeguards Agreement, saying these issues have been brought up “out of animosity.”

“They are accusations and fabrications, and have been around for 22 years now,” he explained.

Iran scaled down its commitments under the JCPOA after other signatories to the deal failed to keep their side of the bargain.