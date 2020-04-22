Iran, Norway Discuss Coronavirus Conditions

In a telephone conversation with Secretary General of Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tore Hattrem on Wednesday afternoon, Araqchi referred to the global outbreak of the coronavirus and the need for all countries to work together to deal with it.

He also pointed to the US’ unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people in these difficult conditions, and called on the international community to address this illegal and inhumane act by the United States.

The two sides further talked about the bilateral relations, as well as the regional and international developments. The next round of political consultations between the two countries in Oslo, the regional developments, including the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, the latest situation in Iraq, and the need to continue humanitarian aid for Yemen were among the other issues discussed in the telephone call.

The Norwegian official also expressed his sympathy for the Iranian government and people’s battle with the coronavirus, and highlighted his country’s policy of multilateralism in the global arena and its assistance to the international organisations to ensure the health of people. Hattrem also put stress on continuing consultations with Iran on security and stability in the Persian Gulf and West Asia.

The Norwegian diplomat also invited the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs to visit Oslo after the coronavirus crisis which was welcomed by Seyyed Abbas Araqchi.