Iran says will not negotiate under pressure, seeks to finalize nuclear deal

Nasser Kanaani, in his weekly presser on Monday, referred to the comments by the US special envoy for Iran that the revival of the Iran nuclear deal is not a priority given the internal developments of Iran.

He said the contradiction in the stated stance and behavior of the western parties to the JCPOA particularly the US, is not new.

He referred to the non-compliance of the US and the European signatories to the JCPOA, and said American officials know Iran will not negotiate under pressure and threats, and will not give concessions out of intimidation.

Kanaani reiterated that Iran seeks to finalize the nuclear deal, adding that a deal is at hand and that all parties can wrap up the negotiations at the earliest and reach a final agreement, should there be required political determination.

The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry also condemned some Western countries’ efforts to expel Iran from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

Kanaani said the US and some specific European states are pushing the illegal and political move to block Iran’s membership in the commission through exerting pressure on independent countries.

The move, he reiterated, “Is at odds with the rights of the states to vote freely in international organizations…”

He described as unacceptable any misuse of the internal developments of Iran that he said is aimed at putting political pressure on Tehran.

Also on Iraq-mediated talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the spokesman for the foreign ministry said Iran-Saudi negotiations benefit both countries and the region.

He said with the implementation of the previously reached agreements, the stage will be set for taking fresh steps in the improvement of ties.

Kanaani welcomed a decision by the Iraqi government to deploy military forces along Iran-Iraq borders. He described it as a step forward aimed at restoring security and stability to the border areas.

Kanaani also pointed to the 25-year strategic cooperation agreement between Iran and China. He said ties between the two countries are forwarding and can be regarded as a role model for others.

Kanaani said constant consultations between Iran and China are under way and that the process of the implementation of the mutual agreements is moving forward.