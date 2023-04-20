Thursday, April 20, 2023
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran says its Navy detected, warned off advanced US submarine in Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Navy

Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, says Iranian naval forces detected and warned off the USS Florida submarine as it was attempting to cross the Hurmuz Strait in the Persian Gulf in stealth mode.

“The American submarine was approaching underwater and crossing in complete silence when the fully-Iranian ‘Fateh’ submarine monitored it and forced it to come to the surface and cross the strait in that position,” Admiral Irani said.

He said the USS Florida intruded into Iranian territorial waters to a certain degree and was duly warned. It then changed course, he said.

The Iranian commander said the US submarine had been attempting to cross unnoticed but Fateh easily picked it up.

He said Iran would take the “unjustified and dangerous” trespassing to international organizations, where the US would have to be held accountable.

He said any passage has to be made in accordance with rules and regulations governing international waterways.

The US military dispatched the guided-missile USS Florida to the Middle East earlier this month amid what it said were tensions between Iran and Israel.

The US Navy claimed that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was planning “a drone attack against Israeli-owned civilian merchant vessels sailing in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea,” according to The New York Times.

